 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ still ‘good friends’: Source

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ still ‘good friends’: Source
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ still ‘good friends’: Source

Insiders have just revealed that, despite the rocky three months of the past, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have decided to remain “good friends”.

The news has been brought to light by insiders, who believe Wilde is in a “great place” at the moment. “She's focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason.”

But, none the less, “She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus she's got many different directing projects in the works,” according to People.

This comes just a few months after the same outlet announced that the duo was officially ‘on a break’, and reached this decision, “very amicably.”

At the time the inside source said, “They're still very close friends. Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report
Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps

Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps
Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood

Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood
Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars
Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise
Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party

Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party
Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada

Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada
Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan
Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother

Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant
Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'