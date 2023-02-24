 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

A screengrab from a video song Beya Beya showing Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan (left) and famous Shehzad Roy. — YouTube/@HazaarDastaanFilms
A screengrab from a video song Beya Beya showing Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan (left) and famous Shehzad Roy. — YouTube/@HazaarDastaanFilms

NASIRABAD: Famous Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan, known for his distinguished style of singing, breathed his last after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

He was suffering from a respiratory illness and was admitted to a private hospital in Sukkur where he passed away.

Wasu became known to people when he performed with famous singer and artist Shehzad Roy in one of his music videos.

The Balochi singer had been a central character in Roy's Apney Ulloo video and the two had worked together on multiple projects.

'We will miss him'

While condoling the death, the Laga Re singer said Wasu Khan passed away this morning.

"He was unable to read and write, but had a great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him."

Financial problems

In August 2020, Khan had been going through financial problems when Shehzad Roy came to his help.

"Last 10 years I was constantly in touch with Wasu till my whole family got corona," the singer cum education activist had tweeted.

"He did not call me, he said he didn't want to trouble me more and wanted help from the government. So I have come to Quetta to meet him, he asked me to take him to the CM, who we met," Roy had tweeted.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions

Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from backstage of 'Jonas brothers' concert in Vegas

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from backstage of 'Jonas brothers' concert in Vegas
Kylie Jenner teams up with her ‘favourite’ sister Kim Kardashian for viral TikTok dance

Kylie Jenner teams up with her ‘favourite’ sister Kim Kardashian for viral TikTok dance
Rihanna not happy with idea to walk down the aisle with baby bump: Insider

Rihanna not happy with idea to walk down the aisle with baby bump: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘blood royalty’ is ‘top dog’: ‘As if!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘blood royalty’ is ‘top dog’: ‘As if!’
Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid shares rare snap of baby Khai, leaves fans in awe

Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid shares rare snap of baby Khai, leaves fans in awe
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works
Cardi B finishes community service in designer fits, sparks fans reaction

Cardi B finishes community service in designer fits, sparks fans reaction
Inside Camilla’s ‘The Queens Reading Room’

Inside Camilla’s ‘The Queens Reading Room’
R. Kelly gets new 20-year jail term

R. Kelly gets new 20-year jail term
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know to weaponize media’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know to weaponize media’
Backstreet Boys to visit India for 'DNA' World Tour 2023

Backstreet Boys to visit India for 'DNA' World Tour 2023