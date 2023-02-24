'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death

A screengrab from a video song Beya Beya showing Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan (left) and famous Shehzad Roy. — YouTube/@HazaarDastaanFilms

NASIRABAD: Famous Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan, known for his distinguished style of singing, breathed his last after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

He was suffering from a respiratory illness and was admitted to a private hospital in Sukkur where he passed away.

Wasu became known to people when he performed with famous singer and artist Shehzad Roy in one of his music videos.

The Balochi singer had been a central character in Roy's Apney Ulloo video and the two had worked together on multiple projects.

'We will miss him'

While condoling the death, the Laga Re singer said Wasu Khan passed away this morning.

"He was unable to read and write, but had a great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him."

Financial problems

In August 2020, Khan had been going through financial problems when Shehzad Roy came to his help.

"Last 10 years I was constantly in touch with Wasu till my whole family got corona," the singer cum education activist had tweeted.

"He did not call me, he said he didn't want to trouble me more and wanted help from the government. So I have come to Quetta to meet him, he asked me to take him to the CM, who we met," Roy had tweeted.

