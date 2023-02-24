 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'stoking the fire' in the US

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only adding to the speculation that they have taken offense to South Park, with their statement, and experts have branded it to be ‘unnecessary’.

Author Natalie Oliveri, made these revelation in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “While Harry and Meghan's original statement when announcing their intention to step back made mention of their hopes to keep up with public duties, they've engaged in several high-profile legal battles with newspapers over privacy.”

“So when Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, used the issue of privacy to mock the royal couple, many saw the episode as being spot on.”

“The world found the humour in the episode, titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', but the Duke and Duchess Sussex did not.”

The writer also added that, “Amid reports they were considering taking legal action, their spokesperson swiftly shut down the rumours.”

The rep in question even said, ’It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

But in the eyes of the writer, “Why even comment at all? Doing so only adds to the speculation the couple took offence (which is oh so trendy nowadays), in particular Meghan who was said to be feeling ‘upset and overwhelmed’.”

