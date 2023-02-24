 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
HBO series 'Euphoria' season 3 fiming faces delay: Here's Why

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Euphoria season 3 will take longer than the viewers of the show initially expected, as the filming on the series is facing further delay.

The series concluded its second season 2 about a year ago and was also immediately renewed for season 3.

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard in the show revealed about the delayed shooting schedule, as she was able to star in the Little Shop of Horrors due production delay up until half of 2023, reported Vogue.

Previously, it was estimated that Euphoria wouldn't release until early 2024, but this further delay in production will likely to make the new season come out in late 2024 now.

Having busiest schedule of Euphoria's cast is one of the reasons of delay in the production of season 3.

Having Zendaya in the leading role, whose career has skyrocketed in recent years, Euphoria season 3 couldn't begin filming last year because she was shooting Dune: Part Two up until December.

In addition to that, her film Challengers is still in post-production, which also required more of her time as she serves as the producer as well.

Other cast members of Euphoria including Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, are all slated for big roles outside the show.

