Friday Feb 24 2023
Fans concerned after BTS’ Jimin cries in latest Run BTS episode

Friday Feb 24, 2023

The idol seemed to get upset during the episode
Fans are upset after BTS’ Jimin started crying in the latest Run BTS episode. The episode showed the group as they played through a sports fest, enjoying unique versions of everyday games.

Playing everything from slippery soccer to mini volleyball, the group maintained their usual competitive spirit while going head to head in every game. One of the more memorable moments from the episode was when Jimin started crying after his bandmate J-Hope blocked their goal, preventing them from winning.

According to Koreaboo, fans were concerned that Jimin was genuinely crying as he came up as the next striker and tearfully told J-hope what a good goalie he is. J-Hope and Suga even pulled the singer into a hug as he put on the act of being more emotional than he actually was.

Fortunately, his expression changed immediately the next second, showing that the idol was merely joking. Fans took to twitter to express their panic, saying that they didn’t expect Jimin to start crying and began to panic at the scene. 

