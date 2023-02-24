Kriti Sanon says she is open to telling ‘good stories’ at any platform

Kriti Sanon talks about the pace of her career

Kriti Sanon has not made an OTT debut yet. However one of her best films were released on the medium so that she could know what it feels like to be starred in an online streaming show. Though, Kriti seems pretty fine with the pace of her career.

In a recent interview with a news portal, she said, “My biggest validation and biggest success has been Mimi, which was my digital debut. It was made for theatres, but it released digitally. Yet, it gave me all the love and a lot more.”

She further added, “I feel like, honestly, people are watching content everywhere. It doesn’t matter where the medium you tell the story, it all depends up on what story you are telling. So, I am open to telling any great story on any platform.”

She concluded, “You will see me in a very different, very Mad Max-ish looking zone. You already get that hint in Ganapath’s poster. It has that vibe. So, it is probably going to be one of my wildest looking characters, one of the toughest and coolest one.”