 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry had Meghan Markle in 'empty California home' away from paps

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon feeling lost over worries of Meghan Markle at an important event.

The Duke of Sussex notes how in 2016, he could not focus his attention towards World Aids Day event as he was bothered about the wellbeing of Meghan.

He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “Important day, vital cause, but my head wasn’t in the game. I was worried about Meg. She couldn’t go home because her house was surrounded by paps. She couldn’t go to her mother’s house, in Los Angeles, because it too was surrounded by paps.

He continues: “Alone, adrift, she was on break from filming, and it was Thanksgiving time. So I’d reached out to friends who had a house sitting empty in Los Angeles, and they’d generously offered it to her. Problem solved, for the moment. “

