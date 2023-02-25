Collision on motorway in Rahim Yar Khan leaves 13 dead, 20 injured

A view of the crash site in Rahim Yar Khan. — Twitter/ @OfficialSPPO

At least 13 people died and more than 20 were injured when a collision took place between a passenger bus, van and a jeep on the M5 motorway in Rahim Yar Khan last night, Geo News reported on Saturday.



According to the Motorway Police, the accident occurred when a tyre of a passenger van burst near Rukanpur on the highway.

While people were trying to save the injured in the van, a bus coming from behind hit the van. While the jeep coming from behind the bus also hit the vehicles culminating in 13 deceased and more than 20 people injured.

According to rescue officials, the bodies and injured have been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Inspector-General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood expressed his grief over the lives that were lost in the accident.

He said: "In this hour of grieving, we [Police] stand alongside the families of the victims. May God forgive the deceased."

South Punjab Additional IG Maqsoodul Hassan also expressed his grievances over the accident and instructed police officers to reach the crash site to ensure early medical assistance and inquire about the cause of the incident.

This was the second such incident in less than a week.

Kallar Kahar crash

Last week, a fatal bus accident had left at least 15 people, including women, dead and over 60 others injured near the Kallar Kahar area of Chakwal.

The driver of the bus carrying a wedding party reportedly lost control of the vehicle as its brakes failed on the way to Lahore from Islamabad.

Rescue officials said that the bus went off track and rammed into three different vehicles moving on the opposite track.

41 killed, three injured in Lasbela incident

On January 29, at least 41 people lost their lives when a passenger bus careened into a ravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district.

The accident had taken place in the wee hours of the day as the bus, en route Karachi from Quetta with at least 44 on board, met the accident.

As per the police, the cause of the accident was overspeeding as the bus had gone went out of the driver's control.