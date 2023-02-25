'Indiana Jones' John Williams on composing theme score: 'I had great fun'

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny theme score is finished by music composer John Williams two months ahead of the film's June 2023 release and he talked on how he felt while creating it.

In an exclusive interview with Variety based on his Oscar nominated work in Steven Spielberg’s film The Fabelmans, the composer reflected back on his return to Indiana Jones.

"It’s certainly got to be an hour and a half of music, maybe more," Williams said, "But I’m quite happy with it. There’s a lot of new material. The old material works very well as a touchstone of memory, but I had great fun, and I have a theme that I’ve written for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the wonderful actress" he added.

Williams, 91, went further talking about the full core saying the music is,"Unified by Indy’s theme, and the general style of the film, which is in my mind a kind of action-comedy, because you never take the action seriously."

He further continued, "it’s certainly a swashbuckling affair from beginning to end, fashioned more like movies of the ’30s and ’40s where the orchestra is racing along with the action, which you wouldn’t do in contemporary films very much."

One of the most recognizable thing about Indiana Jones would be his theme song, composed by the legendary musician.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be the final movie of the franchise, which is expected to get released in June this year.