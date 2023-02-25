 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The music video has crossed 500 million views
The music video has crossed 500 million views

The music video for K-pop group BTS’ hit track Life Goes On crossed 500 million views on February 25th on YouTube. This is officially their 16th music video to clear the mark.


The other music videos to cross 500 million views are Permission to Dance, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Spring Day, DNA, Fire, Fake Love, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Dynamite, Butter and Not Today.

BTS originally released the music video for Life Goes On on November 20th, 2020 which means that it took just over two years for the music video to cross 500 million views.

The track also made headlines a while back when it crossed 300 million streams on Spotify, becoming their sixth song to clear the mark. Soon after, their song Permission to Dance did the same.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter

Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting
Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage

Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage
Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend

King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend
‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’

‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’