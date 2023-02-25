'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'

Better Call Saul alum, Michael Mando has been laid off from the upcoming Apple TV series Sinking Spring after an on set incident.

Michael Mando was all set to star in the eight-episode series from Ridley Scott, however, he was fired from the show after cash with a co-star and now Narcos alum Wagner Moura will take his place.

According to Yahoo, Wagner Moura has previously worked with Apple TV for its series, Shining Girls and will reteam for the new series.

As per sources, although, producers decided to iron things out, Mando was dismissed after an on-set incident with a cast member.

Mando played Nacho on all six seasons of AMC’s Better Call Saul.