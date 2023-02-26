 
Nick Cannon talks about having more kids after 85: ‘God decides’

Nick Cannon has finally broken down whether he intends on having even more kids, following the birth of his 12th.

The topic arose during Cannon’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There, the 42-year-old weighed in on whether any new kids were still in the cards.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he responded by telling the outlet, while reminiscing over the possibility.

“God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he also explained during the middle of his interview.

At the moment however, “And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might.”

This admission comes in light of the ‘juggling act’ he must maintain every day.

Because to Cannon, “Everybody thinks it's time management,” but in reality “It's energy management.”

“Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling.”

“As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

His only goal however, for all his kids is to make sure they have a bright future. “It's a blessing, man.”

“Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].”

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability. Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

