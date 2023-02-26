Elton John was on ‘top’ of King Charles’ ‘list’ for coronation concert

 
King Charles wanted Elton John to perform at his coronation but the iconic singer had to refuse due to prior commitments.

According to The Sun, “Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work.

Along with the Rocket Man singer, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles had all been invited but declined the offer due to their other engagements. Moreover, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams also turned down the invite citing similar reasons.

The concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, with a slew of stars taking to the stage to mark the occasion.

However, Take That are reportedly set to join the star-studded line-up of acts, including sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue.

The iconic boyband, which now consists of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, are said to be headlining the event at Windsor Castle in May, according to The Sun.

Moreover, Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker Olly Murs is in talks to join the headliners for the concert.

According to the source of the outlet, “Olly has such stage presence and a huge fanbase, he’d be a great addition.”

King Charles’ coronation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

