 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Julianne Moore says she has been fortunate in Hollywood
Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood

Star of Apple TV+'s latest big-name film, Sharper, Julianne Moore said she’s been fortunate in Hollywood. 

Moore who plays Madeline in Sharper, a rich soft-spoken woman named whose spoiled adult son, Max (played by Sebastian Stan) is a con man, revealed during a conversation with PEOPLE magazine:

"I look back, and I'm like, 'I can't believe I've actually been doing this for this length of time.' I've had good fortune. I continue to enjoy it. That's the other thing that's really great."

"A lot of the time I get told, 'I thought of you for this script,' and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did. I want to be surprised," says the actor.

"Usually, having been doing this for as long as I've been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what's being set up. But when I read it, I really didn't see it… coming."

"I'm interested in behaviour, in how people communicate with each other. Why do people get involved in a cult or involved in these schemes? There has to be a deep sense of pleasure. Let's face it, there are lots of easier ways to live than the way these characters choose. There has to be an element of addiction to the thrill."

The 62-year-old actress began her career in the 80s and has won multiple awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Emmy Awards. Her latest project include Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World and Benjamin Caron's Sharper

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation
Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence
‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win
Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash

Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party
Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report

Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report
Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?

Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4
'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars

'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘brilliant parents’ to Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘brilliant parents’ to Archie, Lilibet