Sunday Feb 26 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

There is still no confirmation if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the Coronation of King Charles on May 6th, 2023, in Westminster Abbey, London.

However, after their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, and the explosive memoir by the Duke of Sussex, their chances of being invited to the ceremony seems to hang in the air.

According to royal commentators, Russell Myers and Zoe Forsey, co-hosts of the Pod Save The King podcast, the US-based couple would “regret” not jetting across the pond to see the King crowned, via Express.co.uk.

Myers said there has been “lots of talk that the Royal Family expect them to come.”

He added, “They will obviously be invited — the King wouldn’t be so churlish to not invite them — but I am told from people who are very close to the Sussexes that they are still undecided about coming.”

He then recalled that the Duke of Sussex claimed that “nothing has changed” for him during interviews last month.

“He wants apologies, he wants reconciliation or at least willingness to reconcile,” Myers explained. “And while that isn’t forthcoming, nothing has changed.”

Analysing the situation, Myers said, that Harry “wants apologies, he wants reconciliation or at least willingness to reconcile.”

He further added, “And I don’t think they will be too forthcoming before the Coronation…But I definitely think they will come. I can’t imagine for a second that they would pass up the opportunity to be at such an event.

“Regardless of what the tensions are now, it’s such a historic event… If they don’t go, they will always have that regret that they weren’t a part of it.”

