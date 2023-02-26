RM from BTS stuns at Milan Fashion Week

The rapper stunned at his first-ever fashion show

K-pop group BTS’ RM turned heads at the 2023 Bottega Veneta Fashion Week event in Milan. On February 24th, the rapper left for Milan to attend the prestigious event and on February 24th he was seen stealing the show.

At the event, the idol shared a sweet message for his fans. He admitted that it was his first time attending a fashion show so he was quite nervous but that he was happy since he has a lot of ARMYs supporting him in Milan and in the UK.

He also shared a selfie on his Instagram story showing off his outfit for the fashion show.

The rapper recently came out with his solo album called Indigo, which earned the title of the biggest debut by any solo Korean idol in the history of Spotify, gaining over 20 million streams. He might also be working on a new project since he recently deleted over a hundred of his Instagram posts without explanation.