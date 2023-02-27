 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Prince Harry 'vented' about King Charles, Camilla to his therapist

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Prince Harry admits he could not help but vent about his family during his first therapy session.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he felt rage as he opened up to his therapist.

He pens: “I vented about my family. Pa and Willy. Camilla. I frequently stopped myself, mid-sentence, at the sound of passersby outside the window. If they ever knew. Prince Harry in there yapping about his family. His problems. Oh, the papers would have a field day. Which led us on to the subject of the press. Firmer ground. I let fly.”

He adds, speaking of Meghan Markle: “My own countrymen and countrywomen, I said, showing such contempt, such vile disrespect, to the woman I loved. Sure, the press had been cruel to me through the years, but that was different. I was born into it. And sometimes I’d asked for it, brought it on myself. But this woman has done nothing to deserve such cruelty. “

