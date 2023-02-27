Judiciary with double standards can't function: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking at a seminar organised to celebrate the 1973 Constitution at the auditorium of Sindh Assembly on February 26, 2023. — APP

There should be single law for everyone, says PPP chief.

Every Pakistani is equal before Constitution, PPP chief said.

Impossible to change law for saving govt of individual, says Bilawal.

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday accused the top judiciary of practising double standards of justice and mentioned that a judicial system of such standards can't function saying "judges are making a mockery of themselves", The News reported on Monday.

While speaking at an event at the Sindh Assembly Committee Auditorium to mark the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, PPP chairman asserted that there was corruption in every institution, including the judiciary and executive.

"We are following a holy cow system, where there are separate laws for the common man and holy cows. There should be one law for the common man as well as a judge," said Bilawal.

"Each Pakistani is equal before the Constitution, which is being continuously attacked since its formulation," he said.

"We will not tolerate a dual justice system. You can re-write the Constitution to save your favourite but just an editorial is enough to send Benazir Bhutto's government home. It is difficult for parties like the PPP to defend such practices," he declared.

"A judicial system of such double standards can't function where a prime minister from Larkana is sent to the gallows while the cases of prime minister from Zaman Park continue to be deferred. We will not tolerate this system. The judges are making a mockery of themselves," he asserted.

He said, "It was impossible to change the whole law for saving the government of an individual."

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP had been saying from day one that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was created for political engineering. "I wonder what the judges are trying to look for in the NAB law amendment. If they want to disband the NAB, go ahead, we are not interested in it," he added.

The minister said the country was facing the consequences of religious hatred spread in the era of Ziaul Haq adding, the Constitution was an agreement between the state and the people. The Constitution has given the people an Islamic federation and Pakistan is a country of pro-democracy people, he remarked.

The foreign minister said "PPP passed the 18th Amendment and introduced the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)."

In the previous governments, the rulers used to send their opponents behind the bars. The PPP gave a chance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which led to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the PPP chairman noted.

Bilawal said a selected prime minister came into power not to fix the prices of essential commodities but to benefit his own family.

"We became successful in the no-trust motion against this man who was installed in violation of the system and the Constitution. The 18th Amendment is not a real problem for them but the 1973 Constitution. They didn't accept it earlier nor were they accepting it now. We thought to remove an undemocratic person by launching a democratic attack," said Bilawal.

"The undemocratic person is now gone but the mindset has not changed yet. The former premier [Imran Khan] damaged the country for his own interests and divided every institution."

The foreign minister wondered how long it would take to recover from the damages incurred to the country by Imran's regime. We are going through constitutional, political and economic crises, he said.

"We faced many challenges. How can we deal with the issues of inflation, poverty and hunger if we keep fighting each other? If we keep fighting from Peshawar to Karachi, then it will only benefit the terrorists," warned Bilawal.