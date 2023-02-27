 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
Web Desk

Kiara Adani has THIS to say about her viral 'bridal entry'

Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7
Kiara Advani has finally shared her feelings regarding her unique bridal entry moment.

The video set the internet on fire and became viral in the blink of an eye. The actress has finally revealed how she felt when she saw Sidharth Malhotra on the stage waiting for her.

The duo attended an award show recently where she spoke about her viral entry. She stated: “Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule and I saw him, andar se I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married. Aur woh feeling leke main aage chali. And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?

Kiara seemed to blush while expressing her feelings. Meanwhile, Sidharth, who sat among the audience, immediately stepped up on the stage and hugged her.

The viral wedding video was posted on both Advani and Malhotra’s Instagram handles three days after their marriage. Their viral wedding video had their hit song Ranjha from Shershah playing the background.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adavni tied the knot on February 7at Suryagarh Palace Rajasthan, reports IndiaToday.  

