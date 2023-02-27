 
Monday Feb 27 2023
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi does not want Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta captain

SDSports Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Pakistans former star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi (left) and Quetta Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — PCB/ICC/File
Pakistan's former star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi (left) and Quetta Gladiator's Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — PCB/ICC/File

Pakistani former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi said on Sunday that Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should play as a team member rather than heading the team so that he can perform well and take the pressure of his own game-play in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

While expressing his views on a private TV channel, the former captain held the Gladiators team management responsible for consecutive defeats in PSL 2023 and criticised their strategy of game-play.

Afridi, responding to a question regarding the performance of Sarfaraz, cited an example from Islamabad United and said: "There should always be a player standing by on the bench who can take place if the team falls short of any player." 

"This strategy is nowhere to be seen in the game of Quetta Gladiators", he added.

The former star cricketer also mentioned that there had been several changes made in the team.  

While citing another example from Karachi Kingshe said that the team is not performing exceptionally, however, its captain Imad Wasim can be seen performing and leading his team. 

"It is because the captain’s performance has an important role in the team's performance, Afridi emphasised.

He further added Sarfaraz has played a number of matches for Pakistan and he performed very well in those matches.

"Prior to the start of the league, I had talked to Nadeem Umar. He asked me for some advice. I had said the same then: 'Do not name Sarfaraz captain but keep him as a team member so that as a player he could perform well and he could absorb the pressure of his own performance and enjoy his game-play'." 

Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

