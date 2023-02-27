 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr famously known as Lil Wayne opened up about eating healthy in a new interview.

The ‘A Milli’ singer confessed he hasn't touched a takeaway in two decades because he's had a personal chef since the age of 19.

In a chat with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the musician explained: "When I was 19 I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef.

"So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smells like."

Lil Wayne also divulged doesn't stick to a work out regime, saying: "Only gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout."

Speaking about his place in the music industry the rapper said he is constantly inspired by other artists.

"There is a point where you look around and you’re like I’m not even sure if anyone’s coming down this road with me. Any direction I go into, it’s always inspired.

"Therefore I never feel alone because I always have the inspiration. Inspiration grows and I work with people that love to see growth. I’m fortunate to have these people around me. The last tour I got off was with Blink-182. At the end of the day I find myself at the country music awards and doing tours with Blink 182. There’s not a lot of rappers in this position who can say they’ve done that. I stand alone on that mountain."

Lil Wayne’s career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was signed by rapper Birdman, joining Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label.

