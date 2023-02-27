K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

The agency confirmed the alleged abuser's identity themselves

K-pop artist Youngbin from the band BLANK2Y has been removed from his group after allegations of dating violence. On February 25th, an anonymous poster claimed that a currently active idol had strangled and abused his ex-girlfriend.

They explained that: “My friend and idol B dated for about three months, and when my friend broke up with him, he assaulted her. He grabbed my friend by the collar and dragged her to an alley, where he took her cell phone away from her and tried to throw it, and he strangled her until she fell unconscious.”

That same day, BLANK2Y’s agency Keystone Entertainment confirmed that the anonymous idol in the statement is Youngbin and that he will be leaving the group in light of the accusations:

“Hello. This is Keystone Entertainment.

First, we sincerely apologize for having given [BLANK2Y’s] fans and many other people cause for discomfort and concern.

After checking the facts of the post made today on an online community, we have confirmed that the individual mentioned in the post is Youngbin, and so we are making an announcement regarding Youngbin’s position and BLANK2Y’s plans for future activities.

Our agency has decided that Youngbin will be leaving the group, and starting from the KROSS Vol.2 performance scheduled for today, BLANK2Y will be promoting without Youngbin.

Once again, we apologize to the fans and many other people for giving you cause for discomfort and concern due to this incident related to member Youngbin.

Our agency will do our utmost and work our hardest so that BLANK2Y can show you growth as an artist.

Thank you.”