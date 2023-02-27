 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

The agency confirmed the alleged abusers identity themselves
The agency confirmed the alleged abuser's identity themselves

K-pop artist Youngbin from the band BLANK2Y has been removed from his group after allegations of dating violence. On February 25th, an anonymous poster claimed that a currently active idol had strangled and abused his ex-girlfriend.

They explained that: “My friend and idol B dated for about three months, and when my friend broke up with him, he assaulted her. He grabbed my friend by the collar and dragged her to an alley, where he took her cell phone away from her and tried to throw it, and he strangled her until she fell unconscious.

That same day, BLANK2Y’s agency Keystone Entertainment confirmed that the anonymous idol in the statement is Youngbin and that he will be leaving the group in light of the accusations:

Hello. This is Keystone Entertainment.

First, we sincerely apologize for having given [BLANK2Y’s] fans and many other people cause for discomfort and concern.

After checking the facts of the post made today on an online community, we have confirmed that the individual mentioned in the post is Youngbin, and so we are making an announcement regarding Youngbin’s position and BLANK2Y’s plans for future activities.

Our agency has decided that Youngbin will be leaving the group, and starting from the KROSS Vol.2 performance scheduled for today, BLANK2Y will be promoting without Youngbin.

Once again, we apologize to the fans and many other people for giving you cause for discomfort and concern due to this incident related to member Youngbin.

Our agency will do our utmost and work our hardest so that BLANK2Y can show you growth as an artist.

Thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews