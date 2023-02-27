 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray and Rooney Mara were among a group of celebrities who were temporarily blocked from entering the SAG Awards ballroom on Sunday.

The reason for the wait was apparently fire safety protocols. Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh posted video clips of the stranded celebrities at the Fairmont Century Plaza luxury hotel in central Los Angeles, on Twitter

”Total chaos at the SAGA wards as Claire Foy and Rooney Mara are not being allowed inside the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel — they’re told they need to wait for the Fire Marshal to let them and hundreds of other guests inside,” said Setoodeh.

In the clip, veteran actor Murray can be seen looking around the room, while Mara, 37, was in discussion with others.

72-year-old Murray donned a black suit with a multicolored bow tie at the event. The A-list actor has past been nominated for three SAG Awards for A Very Murray Christmas; in 2016, for group honors for The Grand Budapest Hotel; and in 2004 for Lost in Translation

More From Entertainment:

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews
Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
'Yellowstone' star reacts to cancellation rumours

'Yellowstone' star reacts to cancellation rumours