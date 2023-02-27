 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

BBC Comedy-Thriller 'Black Ops.' creators say Black British actors are not just 'tea and crumpets'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

BBC Comedy-Thriller Black Ops. creators say Black British actors are not just tea and crumpets

Black Ops. creators believe that British Black culture culminating to a "sweet spot" where actors don't have to move to the U.S. to get fame.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline on February 27, creator and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen said cultural touchstones such as Netflix’s Top Boy are “accessible to our American cousins like never before."

Ndifornyen, who played Mr. Fergusson in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit continued, "Black British culture is reaching this really sweet spot, [Americans] now understand that we’re not just ‘tea and crumpets’ but can really subvert their expectations."

He also gave examples of Michaela Coel, who followed up critically acclaimed E4 comedy Chewing Gum with BBC/HBO hit I May Destroy You, and Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who created ITV2’s Timewasters and is now making BBC Three drama Boarders, and said, "Race has become incidental in lots of drama."

Present alongside, Hammed Animashaun said, "I have always been very passionate about working and creating work here in the UK."

He added "As a Person of Colour, it can be hard to make it here and many go overseas but for me it’s important to stay and crack the code at home."

Ndifornyen also praised BBC for setting the "gold standard" for Black talent.

More From Entertainment:

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now
Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single
David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap

David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap
K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4