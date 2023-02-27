 
Jamie Lee Curtis wears mother's wedding ring to SAG Awards: 'I thought about my parents'

Jamie Lee Curtis wore late mother's wedding ring at the SAG Awards to "bring" her parents with her.

On Sunday, February 26, Jamie Lee Curtis received an award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

As per People, the actress later told reporters that she is wearing her mother's wedding ring to "bring" her parents at the ceremony.

"Honestly this morning I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight and I saw it in a little box and I thought about my parents and I wouldn't be here without them," she said of her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

She continued, "I literally wouldn't be here without them, just biologically wouldn't be here without them, and I am a product of this town, these people. I never would have been an actor, it was a total fluke I became an actor. And so, I don't know, I just wanted to bring them here tonight."

Curtis, 64, also spoke of her parents in her winning speech, "I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it."

The Halloween actress added, "But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest]."

