'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star James Hong, 94, wins hearts in funny and bold speech at SAG Awards

Monday Feb 27 2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once star James Hong creates a stir with hilarious speech at the SAG Awards.

Michelle Yeoh introduced her co-star and pointed at James Hong, who recently turned 94, that he's been acting since there were only "49 states."

She announced, "It's been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage. Our patriarch, our friend, our Gong-Gong, James Hong!"

As per Daily Mail, James Hong began his speech by recalling that he got his "SAG card 70 years ago" and that his "first movie was with Clark Gable."

The Blade Runner reminded viewers, "back in those days" the "leading role was played by [white] guys with their eyes taped up...because the producers said the Asians were not good enough."

"And they were not box office. But look at us now!" The Golden Child star  admired, which prompted the audience to roar in applause.

Hong then proceeded to joked about how Jamie Lee had "a good Asian name."

The actor also received a standing ovation for his speech.

Social media users took to Twitter to appreciate Hong for "roasting Hollywood" and being "loose, funny, unhurried," and "profane" as "no orchestra threatening to play him off."

