Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother

Sheryl Lee Ralph claims a throne with grandma name

Sheryl Lee Ralph has got candid about what she would love to be called as a grandma.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 68-year-old American actress and singer, whose character Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary is becoming a grandma in the forthcoming fifth season, revealed what she wants to be called as a grandmother in real life.

Talking about her PBS Kids’ animated show, Weather Hunter, Ralph said, “You know what, I didn’t want to be called Nana, because I said my grandmother was Nana.”

However, she had to change her perspective on the “Nana” moniker when she visited Ghana.

“I went to Ghana, and they said to me, ‘Of course you’re Nana, you are Queen. You are a Queen Mother of the family.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I am absolutely Nana,’” the Mighty Quinn star recounted.

For those unaware, Ralph is the mother of two children, son Etienne Maurice and daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, whom she welcomed with husband Vincent Hughes after tying the knot in 2005.

It is pertinent to mention that The Fabulous Four actress was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in April of this year.