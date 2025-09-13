 
Geo News

Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals grandma name that comes with royal flair

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Sheryl Lee Ralph claims a throne with grandma name
Sheryl Lee Ralph claims a throne with grandma name

Sheryl Lee Ralph has got candid about what she would love to be called as a grandma.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 68-year-old American actress and singer, whose character Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary is becoming a grandma in the forthcoming fifth season, revealed what she wants to be called as a grandmother in real life.

Talking about her PBS Kids’ animated show, Weather Hunter, Ralph said, “You know what, I didn’t want to be called Nana, because I said my grandmother was Nana.”

However, she had to change her perspective on the “Nana” moniker when she visited Ghana.

“I went to Ghana, and they said to me, ‘Of course you’re Nana, you are Queen. You are a Queen Mother of the family.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I am absolutely Nana,’” the Mighty Quinn star recounted.

For those unaware, Ralph is the mother of two children, son Etienne Maurice and daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, whom she welcomed with husband Vincent Hughes after tying the knot in 2005.

It is pertinent to mention that The Fabulous Four actress was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in April of this year.

Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment
Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment
Charlie Kirk's Sydney Sweeney meme draws renewed attention after his death
Charlie Kirk's Sydney Sweeney meme draws renewed attention after his death
Mark Hamill didn't approve of Luke Skywalker's return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Mark Hamill didn't approve of Luke Skywalker's return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Ryan Reynolds reveals what journalist who insulted John Candy said to him
Ryan Reynolds reveals what journalist who insulted John Candy said to him
Who is Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA's new president?
Who is Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA's new president?
Maggie Smith remembered by co-stars
Maggie Smith remembered by co-stars
Mötley Crüe frontman recalls doctors fear with Christmas stroke
Mötley Crüe frontman recalls doctors fear with Christmas stroke
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death