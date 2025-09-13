 
Ryan Reynolds reveals what journalist who insulted John Candy said to him

Ryan Reynolds has made a documentary about legendary comedian John Candy

September 13, 2025

Ryan Reynolds reached out to a journalist who had made offensive remarks about the late comedy legend John Candy.

At the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Ryan shared that he while making the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, he came across footage of many journalists making fun of Candy’s physique.

At first, he and director Colin Hanks included the footage in the documentary, but later decided to cut it.

"There was a lot of things we left out of the documentary, journalists just saying stuff. One of them I called. I didn't put it in the movie, but I called this journalist just to see," Reynolds told the audience at a discussion about his career.

"I wasn't trying to shame him or teach him a lesson," he said of his conversation with the journalist.

"[I told him] I took it out of the movie, but I'd put it in the movie if you wanted to talk about it, because maybe you have something to say about it, about your journey whenever it comes to something like that," Reynolds continued. "We had such a thoughtful conversation about it."

Reynolds and Collins did add interview footage in the documentary and it includes derogatory questions and remarks made by journalists, as well as Candy’s witty replies. 

