Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment

Mandy Moore celebrates 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's achievement

Mandy Moore is all for Chrissy Metz getting her own magazine cover.

Moore was glad when she saw her This Is Us costar on the cover of People magazine.

"It just made my day," Moore told the outlet. "I opened up my phone and the first thing I saw was her gorgeous face on the cover of People Magazine."

"Nobody deserves it more," the A Walk to Remember star said of Metz.

She praised her costar, saying, "Chrissy is such a hard worker. She's so gifted, she's such a talent, and being able to see her shine in every medium, whether it's music or on the big screen or small screen, she truly, truly deserves it."

In This Is Us, Moore played Rebecca Pearson, and Metz played her daughter Kate Pearson.

Metz is currently starring in Netflix murder mystery The Hunting Wives, alongside Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, Katie Lowes, and more.

When asked if she had seen Metz in the murder mystery, Moore said, "I haven't watched it yet."

"But I'm so thrilled, and I miss her so much. I wish I got to see her as much as we all used to. But such is life," she remarked.

Alongside Moore and Metz, This Is Us also starred Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, and more. The show ran from 2016 to 2022 and received 39 Emmy nominations, winning four of them.