Mark Hamill didn't approve of Luke Skywalker's return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Mark Hamill hated Luke Skywalker's return in 'The Force Awakens'

Mark Hamill recently revealed he once believed bringing Luke Skywalker back in The Force Awakens “would be a mistake.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old American actor talked about his comeback to the galaxy in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and opened up about his reluctance to accept the offer.

Hamill also shed light on the initial conversations he had for Luke to return, as he said, "I had real reservations about coming back. I thought it would be a mistake.”

“You can’t catch lightning in a bottle twice — they should really focus on a new generation of characters,” he stated.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star’s other thought before things started again was that Harrison Ford would not return. The two had not acted together since return of the Jedi and he did not think “seeing both our names on the end credits” would happen.

"And I thought, 'Well, Harrison is not going to do it anyway.' You could see his irritation with constantly having to talk about Han Solo. Once I saw in the press that he had accepted, I felt like I had been drafted — because if I’m the only one who says no, I’ll be the most hated man in nerd-dom,” Hamill explained.