Maggie Smith remembered by co-stars

'Downton Abbey' stars remember late Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith was a legendary actress whose career was defined by many critically acclaimed roles.



Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey is one of them. As Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is playing in theatres, its co-stars remember the late star.

In an interview with Page Six, Kevin Doyle, who plays Joseph Molesley in the franchise, shares that the Harry Potter alum was fond of having chats with fellow actors off-camera.

“She had a lovely relationship with the girls,” he said, pointing to Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who appeared as Maggie's on-screen granddaughters. “It was just lovely to see somebody like her, relaxed and just chatting away and telling stories.”

Kevin Doyle, Allen Leech and Hugh Bonneville reflected on their time working with the late legend while promoting their new film, “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” in an interview with Page Six earlier this week.

Echoing his views, Allen Leech, who portrays Tom Branson, says Maggie “loved other actors,“ adding, "[She] loved acting. She loved work."

Similarly, Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley, “[Smith and MacLaine] were just nattering about the old days and meeting at the Oscars. And you know, I just sat there taking the crumbs from their table."

Maggie died on Sept 27, 2024. She was 89.