Mötley Crüe frontman recalls doctors fear with Christmas stroke

Mötley Crüe frontman opens up about 2024 stroke

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil has opened up about a stroke that paralysed his left side around Christmas of 2024.

The 64-year-old rocker addressed the medical issue in a recent interview after the band had initially described it as a “required procedure.”

“I had a stroke,” Neil told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “My whole left side went out. I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough.”

Neil, who is now back on his feet, recalled that doctors warned him he might never return to the stage. “They said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I told them, ‘No, no—I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

The singer described the slow, frustrating journey towards recovery. “I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane.”

Neil also tried speeding up full recovery by working with a football coach to rebuild strength and coordination. “It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs—to do what your brain wants to do,” he explained. “You try to walk, but it doesn’t come out right.”

The band previously postponed their Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for March 28 to April 19, citing the procedure recommended by Neil’s doctors.

Mötley Crüe launched their rescheduled residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on September 12, where they’ll perform ten shows through October 3.