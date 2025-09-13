Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital

Katie Price fans worried over late-night hospital update

Katie Price has left her fans concerned after unexpectedly spending Friday night in Accident and Emergency.

The 47-year-old former glamour model and TV personality took to Snapchat to share a photo of herself sitting in a hospital chair, eyebrows wrapped in cling film, with the caption. “What a day—I didn’t plan on ending up in A&E on a Friday night [siren emoji].”

The update immediately set social media buzzing, with her 2.6 million followers expressing worry and curiosity about what led to the visit. Katie hasn’t revealed the reason for her hospital dash, leaving fans anxious for her well-being.

The OnlyFans model has a history of health-related scares that have previously drawn public attention. Over the past few years, she’s undergone several foot surgeries and cosmetic procedures, some of which have required emergency care or follow-up visits.

Price also shared a selfie with a casual tone after the hospital run.