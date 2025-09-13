 
Geo News

Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital

Katie Price sparks frenzy with a selfie from A&E

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Katie Price fans worried over late-night hospital update
Katie Price fans worried over late-night hospital update

Katie Price has left her fans concerned after unexpectedly spending Friday night in Accident and Emergency.

Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital

The 47-year-old former glamour model and TV personality took to Snapchat to share a photo of herself sitting in a hospital chair, eyebrows wrapped in cling film, with the caption. “What a day—I didn’t plan on ending up in A&E on a Friday night [siren emoji].”

The update immediately set social media buzzing, with her 2.6 million followers expressing worry and curiosity about what led to the visit. Katie hasn’t revealed the reason for her hospital dash, leaving fans anxious for her well-being.

The OnlyFans model has a history of health-related scares that have previously drawn public attention. Over the past few years, she’s undergone several foot surgeries and cosmetic procedures, some of which have required emergency care or follow-up visits.

Price also shared a selfie with a casual tone after the hospital run.

Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment
Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment
Charlie Kirk's Sydney Sweeney meme draws renewed attention after his death
Charlie Kirk's Sydney Sweeney meme draws renewed attention after his death
Mark Hamill didn't approve of Luke Skywalker's return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Mark Hamill didn't approve of Luke Skywalker's return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
Ryan Reynolds reveals what journalist who insulted John Candy said to him
Ryan Reynolds reveals what journalist who insulted John Candy said to him
Who is Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA's new president?
Who is Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA's new president?
Maggie Smith remembered by co-stars
Maggie Smith remembered by co-stars
Mötley Crüe frontman recalls doctors fear with Christmas stroke
Mötley Crüe frontman recalls doctors fear with Christmas stroke
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death