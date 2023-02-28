 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William were in high spirits as they arrived in their "first home" Wales on Tuesday.

William and Kate enjoyed the early years of their marriage in Anglesey: "This island has been our first home together," once the Prince said about Wales, adding "it will always be an immensely special place for us both." 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have come to the country to meet with local communities as well as champion mental health initiatives ahead of St. David's Day.

The one of the most-loved royal couples began their busy day of engagements by visiting Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, near the town of Pontyclun, where a therapy garden is currently being established.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and  Prince Louise's mother looked gorgeous in stunning outfit as she joined her husband William for the engagements in Wales, wearing a smart white polo neck and a cream coat, with a patterned houndstooth skirt.

After visiting a community leisure centre, where the couple will hear how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, They would also go to the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

