Tuesday Feb 28 2023
'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart has no idea why he’s trending on social media. Why something is trending can often perplex netizens but it’s all the more confusing when the trend is yourself.

And that's what Kevin Hart wanted to know.

"Can somebody tell me why I am trending ....I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends", Hart tweeted next to a volley of laughter emojis.

Whether or not Hart understood why he was trending, the comedian certainly took it all in good humour. Hart was tweeted over 40k times over a 24-hour period on Twitter. Out of all the memes shared about the comedian, he enjoyed one the most and shared it, adding: "this f***ing killed me."

Hard recently announced a worldwide comedy tour, starting on March 19th in Honolulu, HI, going as far as New Zeland, and ending on June 10th in Gary, IN.

Kevin Darnell Hart is an American comedian and actor. Originally known as a stand-up comedian, he has since starred in Hollywood films and on TV. He has also released several well-received comedy albums

