Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to appear on Kelly Clarkson show

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of disgraced royal Prince Andrew, is set to appear on Kelly Clarkson's chat show later this week.

The Duchess of York will promote her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, which will be published next week.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom will also be making an appearance at New York's 92nd Street Y cultural centre on March 6, where she is expected to spill the beans about her time in the royal family.

The 63-year-old will also be crossing to the east coast for her talk in NYC in near future, where she will reportedly be "talking about her relationship with the late Queen and answer a few questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

Ferguson's new novel is also said to draw on some of the Duchess's own experiences in the Firm.

