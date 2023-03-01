 
Royal fans asked to pay $33.99 to attend event featuring Prince Harry

Royal fans can purchase tickets for $33.99 if they are willing to attend an event which would see Prince Harry talk to Canadian doctor and author Gabor Mate.

During the virtual event, the attendance can submit questions for the author popular book "Spare".

Prince Harry is likely to discuss his book and his relations with the royal family at the event titled "Intimate conversation".

The Duke of Sussex has been living in California along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children since he stepped down as a working royal.

He levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book Spare.

The Duke is expected to attend the coronation of his father King Charles in May this year.



