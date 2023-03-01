 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Riley Keough lauds Austin Butler's 'Elvis' portrayal: 'It totally blew me away'

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Riley Keough gave her approval to Austin Butler as she gushed about his uncanny portrayal of her grandfather Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Zola actress, 33, said, “I think he was outstanding and incredible.”

She continued, “I couldn’t have imagined anyone being able to pull off what he did in terms of embodying my grandfather. It was really shocking and emotional. It totally blew me away.”

During the interview, The Lodge actress expressed that the past embodiments of the King of Rock and Roll have felt like a “caricature” and that Butler, 31, was able to “capture the humanity” of the late legend.

Keough added that she “was in tears for a week because of the film, but also because of his performance” and immediately texted him a text after she saw the film before she’d met him in person.

In response, Butler said that he was grateful and that her opinion along with the whole family’s meant a lot to him.

As for a potential Oscar win for the actor, Keough simply said, “Fingers crossed!”

Keough herself is set to star in the upcoming miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six, which is a nod to her musical legacy.

She will be portraying a rockstar in the show, “I’m not a musician – or I am now I guess. I’ve been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.”

She added, “I certainly wouldn’t put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me.”

