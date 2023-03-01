FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case

A close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Farah Khan. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a money-laundering and kickbacks case against former first lady Bushra Bibi's close friend Farhat Shehzadi, commonly known as Farah Gogi.



The investigation agency has registered a case of Rs849 million against Farah after Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) referred the inquiry to the investigation.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with The News, stated that during the investigation it transpired that Farah had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery and that the same were laundered abroad.

It said the Financial Monitoring Unit had reported massive, unusual credit transactions in the accounts of Farah, which were estimated to be worth Rs848.95 million. It stated that she had allegedly taken bribes against the transfers of officers, including district police officers (DPOs), regional police officers (RPOs), deputy commissioners and others.



According to the FIR, Farah also used her influence in the award of various government projects.

It was also claimed that Farah had influenced the XEN local government, Sheikhupurra, Mudasar Jinnah, in awarding an Rs80 million contract. She had received kickbacks in this matter.

The anti-money laundering circle of the FIA registered the FIR.