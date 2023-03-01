 
David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot

David Beckham proves he is a supportive and doting husband to wife Victoria Beckham as he gushes over her in her latest shoot.

The Spice Girl alum was featured on the cover of Perfect magazine this month, wearing her favourite pieces from her upcoming Spring Summer 2023 collection, after giving an interview with pal Marc Jacobs.

The Fashion designer shared the cover shot on her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, which the former footballer shared on his Instagram Story.

He wrote “PERFECT” and “So Proud” with a heart emoji for the text on the Story.

In the shot, the Victoria a wore a black lace all-in-one fitted suit, complete with a drop-hem layered skirt. She accessorised with a simple diamond necklace and matching bracelet, along with peep-toe strappy high heels.

Hairstylist Anthony Turner kept her hair sleek in a tidy bun whereas, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge stayed minimal and opted for a glowy skin and a subtle brown smokey eye.

In another shot, Victoria can be seen in a charcoal grey suit, with a barely-there op under the loose-fitting blazer. Her dress pants, had a white waistband, hugged her legs but flared at the bottom.

The post comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway together in the Alps, per the Mirror.

While David is currently in Dublin celebrating his youngest son Cruz’s 18th birthday with him, the couple have only just touched down back on UK soil after a romantic getaway to the French Alps.

Victoria and David were living it up on a luxury family ski trip with their two youngest kids, Cruz and 11-year-old Harper Seven last week.

