 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ 700-year-old Coronation chair’s revamp unveils old secret

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles’ 700-year-old Coronation chair’s revamp unveils old secret
King Charles’ 700-year-old Coronation chair’s revamp unveils old secret

The Coronation chair on which King Henry VIII, King Charles I, Queen Victoria and the late Queen Elizabeth II were all crowned on the golden throne, is around 700 years old.

The restoration of the antique chair ahead of the monarch’s coronation revealed new details of its construction.

Krista Blessley, Westminster Abbey’s paintings conservator, is currently tasked with cleaning and refurbishing the historic chair. She believes she has found a previously overlooked part of a figure, via Sky News.

Blessley shared that she was surprised to find the detail, “I think they are previously undiscovered toes in the punch-work gilding on the back of the chair. So, there are areas of drapery where you can tell there would have been a figure.”

She continued, “It might be they are figures of kings or it might be a figure of a saint because so much is lost we can't really tell at the moment but I'll do some further investigation.”

Expressing her ‘privilege’ working on the chair, she said, “It’s so important to our country’s history and in the history of the monarchy, and it’s really unique as a conservator to work on something that’s part of a working collection and still used for the original function it was made for.”

King Charles’ 700-year-old Coronation chair’s revamp unveils old secret

According to Express UK, the chair is constructed from oak, decorated with coloured glass, gilded with gold leaf and painted by Master Walter, the King’s Master Painter.

The back of it once featured a painted king, either Edward the Confessor or Edward I, with his feet resting on an ornately carved lion.

King Charles will be crowned on the seat on May 6th, 2023, which is steeped in history and bears the scars of centuries of misuse, famously covered in graffiti carved by schoolboys and visitors in the 18th and 19th centuries who left their initials or name.

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter pictures spark massive frenzy

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter pictures spark massive frenzy
Shakira hits out at Gerard Pique’s flame Clara Chia Marti over alleged cheating scandal

Shakira hits out at Gerard Pique’s flame Clara Chia Marti over alleged cheating scandal
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Wales

Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s visit to Wales
Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out trafficking conviction in Epstein case

Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out trafficking conviction in Epstein case
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes ditched by 'GMA3' friends?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes ditched by 'GMA3' friends?
Kate Middleton is drawn to this ‘simple’ accessory, which is now staple for her

Kate Middleton is drawn to this ‘simple’ accessory, which is now staple for her
Justin Bieber officially cancels his remaining Justice World Tour amid RHS recovery

Justin Bieber officially cancels his remaining Justice World Tour amid RHS recovery
Shakira addresses need to be ‘stronger than a lion’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira addresses need to be ‘stronger than a lion’ after Gerard Piqué split
David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot

David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot