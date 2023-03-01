 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out trafficking conviction in Epstein case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out trafficking conviction in Epstein case
Prince Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out trafficking conviction in Epstein case

NEW YORK: Britain’s Prince Andrew's former friend Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred her trial and prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead.

"The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, making the British socialite the target of unprecedented "vilification," Maxwell's lawyers said in a Tuesday night filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

Maxwell's lawyers offered several arguments for dismissing the case or granting a new trial, including that she was immune from prosecution, prosecutors waited too long to charge her, and one of her jurors was biased.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, one month after being charged with sex trafficking.

Maxwell's trial team had tried to discredit her accusers and claimed that prosecutors made her case a legal reckoning that Epstein, a registered sex offender, never had.

Hundreds of women claimed to be victims of Epstein's abuse, and famous people, most notably Britain's Prince Andrew, who were friendly with him have seen their reputations tarred or destroyed.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell, retained for her appeal a new legal team led by Arthur Aidala, who in 2020 represented the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at his first crimes trial.

Meanwhile, according to BBC, Prince Andrew had denied being a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, in a legal response to Virginia Giuffre who had sued him in the US for sexual assault. (Web Desk/Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Shakira addresses need to be ‘stronger than a lion’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira addresses need to be ‘stronger than a lion’ after Gerard Piqué split
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ facing lawsuit from ‘depression, PTSD, anxiety ridden crew

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ facing lawsuit from ‘depression, PTSD, anxiety ridden crew
David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot

David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot
Riley Keough lauds Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ portrayal: ‘It totally blew me away’

Riley Keough lauds Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ portrayal: ‘It totally blew me away’
Paris Hilton ‘forever grateful’ to Kim Kardashian for her help during surrogacy

Paris Hilton ‘forever grateful’ to Kim Kardashian for her help during surrogacy
Bruce Willis' wife Emma hailed as she works with dementia specialist to help actor

Bruce Willis' wife Emma hailed as she works with dementia specialist to help actor
Halsey struts on the runway for Paris Fashion Week

Halsey struts on the runway for Paris Fashion Week
King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'