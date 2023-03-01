Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter pictures spark massive frenzy

 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have sparked widespread debate and even a Twitter frenzy after their pictures overtook the internet.

Twitter netizens even started circulating dating rumors, and the mere prospect has led users to drop gif after gif, and even a plethora of reactions.

Some even went as far as to address the chances of the internet becoming ‘completely broken’ as a result.

The pictures in question feature a seemingly friendly walk down the street, side-by-side.

Their ensembles were also equally casual, with Carpenter dressed head-to-toe in black, while Mendes had black pants, a demin jacket and a graphic tee.

Shortly after the images went public, fans erupted into a frenzy saying, “If they are dating the Internet will be broken.”

For those unversed, Mendes’ last relationship with Camilla Cabello publicly ended back in 2021.

