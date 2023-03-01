 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William won’t ‘waste a breath’ negotiating with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ‘well aware’ that there’s no way to negotiate with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Dan Wottoon shared these warnings in his most recent chat.

There, he told Sky News Australia host Peta Credlin that there’s “zero chance” for Prince Harry to expect an apology.

He was even quoted saying, “William and Kate have long realised … there’s no negotiating with Harry and Meghan – they are on a mission of destruction.”

“Finally over the weekend, a sign that perhaps that the King is actually getting the b*** to say 'no, we're not going to apologise to you'.”

“If you want to come to the Coronation fine, but if you are going to use it as some sort of tool for emotional blackmail, to negotiate a better deal for yourselves, then go to hell.”

