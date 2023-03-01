 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
King Charles ‘struggling to ‘cut through Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s noise

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles is reportedly in store to ‘struggle’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newsworthiness because they make ‘noise’ even when “they’re (seemingly) not even trying.”

This allegation has been issued by royal author Bronte Coy, in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, the author warned, “Let’s cross the pond and check on Harry and Meghan’s schedule for last week: Empty. As far as we can tell, they didn’t even leave the house.”

“Yet I’d be willing to bet a king’s ransom on the fact that the Sussex coverage is about the only royal news most people remember from the last seven days.”

“And here lies the big problem for Charles: This is now very familiar territory,” the writer added.

“Aside from the fact it once again tragically highlights what may have been possible had the monarchy and the Sussexes managed to iron out their issues and collaborate, what’s also become clear is how challenging it is for the new King to cut through the noise they make when they’re (seemingly) not even trying.”

