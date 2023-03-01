Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'

Charles shouldn’t panic over stars’ denial to perform at coronation as he could still ask Madonna

King Charles should not lose hope and worry about the coronationafter some famous singers have denied to perform at the concert as he can still ask Madonna.

As per reports, Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls have refused to perform at the Coronation concert.

Some insider also alleged that Adele and Ed Sheeran were approached with the offer to showcase their skills at the historic event but they, too, said no.

However, an expert said that the former Prince of Wales should not worry as there are other singers who would never deny to perform on the grounds of Windsor castle.

"As far as lining up performers for the coronation concert, I wouldn't panic quite yet," Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News Digital.

"Joss Stone is a friend of the younger royals and can usually be counted on," he added. "There is also a long list of American pop stars chomping at the bit to perform."

He said that A-listers like Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli performed at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year and won’t say no if they are invited for the coronation.

“They'd be crazy not to ask Madonna, who has a massive 40th-anniversary tour this summer, and I'm sure wouldn't mind the opportunity to perform for the king,” the expert continued.

He further said, “So, plenty of options (for the coronation concert). “People are reading way too much into what really amounts to scheduling conflicts.”

“It's highly doubtful that anyone would turn down the invitation to perform at the coronation. It's a singular moment in history, and, frankly, just too massive a gig!”