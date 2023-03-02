 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

The long-awaited Peter Pan & Wendy trailer is finally here. The trailer showcases Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

Fans get a first look at the magnificent ‘Neverland’ seascape and the  conflict between Wendy Darling, played by Ever Anderson and  Captain Hook. Alexander Molony was earlier revealed as Peter Pan in the fantasy adventure film.

The movie recreates the 1953 animated film and J.M. Barrie's novel which follows Wendy Darling, a young girl who wishes to avoid boarding school and Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. The movie is set to start streaming on April 28.

"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure," director and co-writer David Lowery said in a statement.

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."


More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages
Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’
The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’
Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’

Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore
Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits

Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits
Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’
King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release

King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release
Ed Sheeran unveils ‘honest’ album inspired by wife Cherry Seaborn’s tumor

Ed Sheeran unveils ‘honest’ album inspired by wife Cherry Seaborn’s tumor
King Charles ‘provoked’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions to evict them

King Charles ‘provoked’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions to evict them
'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'

'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'