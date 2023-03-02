 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move: ‘Judgment?’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson reveals what she thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away from the Royal Family.

Ferguson’s admissions were made during the course of her chat with People magazine.

There, she dished over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to ‘pave their own path’ and raise Archie and Lilibet away from the UK.

She started by backing the duo and claimed, , “I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person.”

Especially since “I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments.”

This is more so because “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”

During the midst of the converastion she also offered some insight into ‘how Diana would feel’ and claimed, “I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren.”

“And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children,” she added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post
Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages
Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’
The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’
Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’

Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore
Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits

Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’