Sarah Ferguson addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move: ‘Judgment?’

Sarah Ferguson reveals what she thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away from the Royal Family.



Ferguson’s admissions were made during the course of her chat with People magazine.

There, she dished over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to ‘pave their own path’ and raise Archie and Lilibet away from the UK.

She started by backing the duo and claimed, , “I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person.”

Especially since “I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments.”

This is more so because “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”

During the midst of the converastion she also offered some insight into ‘how Diana would feel’ and claimed, “I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren.”

“And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children,” she added before signing off.