Thursday Mar 02 2023
Madonna reportedly dating her kids’ boxing coach just days after Andrew Darnell split

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Madonna is reportedly dating her kids’ boxing coach, Josh Popper, just days after parting ways with Andrew Darnell, who was 41 years her junior.

The Material Girl hitmaker’s alleged new lover has been training one of her six children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City.

Madonna shared a snap with the 29-year-old trainer on her Instagram story last month which also featured some other gym coaches.

This comes after Page Six reported that the Queen of Pop has broken up with Darnell following five-month romance.

Even though the singer’s romance with Andrew was “casual” and she is not “broken-hearted” by it, it did come at a bad timing.

Madonna was said to be suffering a “crisis of confidence” over her split from Darnell after facing “ageist and misogynist” criticism over her 2023 Grammys look.

Discussing the breakup, an insider told the outlet, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time.”

“She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that,” the insider added.

