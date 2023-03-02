 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Derulo pens book titled ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Jason Derulo pens book titled ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’
Jason Derulo pens book titled ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’

Jason Derulo announced he’s written his first book titled ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’. The Savage Love singer promises to share his ‘15 tried-and-true rules’ for ‘increased productivity, self-mastery, and success in any pursuit’.

Elaborating on what inspired the book, Derulo took to social media to talk about his influences.

“When I was a kid, I used to watch my mom around the house. I don’t think she ever stopped working – cooking, cleaning, folding, tidying, organizing. That woman never took a break. Her work ethic wiggled its way into my DNA, too,” he wrote. “Before I was ten years old, I was putting in serious hours singing and songwriting, and the only fuel I had was my belief that I would make it.”

“I started on TikTok way wayyyyy before it was cool – it was just me and a bunch of high school kids posting weird videos! During that time I had this amazing front row seat to the creativity and hustle of an entire generation of young artists, content creators, video makers, comedians, influencers, and entrepreneurs. However, I know this to be a fact: creative people need a plan. It is impossible to dedicate to a dream without a practice to make it a reality.”

In its press release, the upcoming book has been billed as a type of instructive guide for those in creative fields. Published by HarperCollins, the book is set to release on June 27th, 2023. HarpersCollins will also offer an audiobook narrated by Derulo.

More From Entertainment:

'Shark looked dumb': Steven Spielberg remembers 'Jaws'

'Shark looked dumb': Steven Spielberg remembers 'Jaws'
Tom Cruise snubs people trying to be friends with him: ‘Likes mystery of being inaccessible’

Tom Cruise snubs people trying to be friends with him: ‘Likes mystery of being inaccessible’
Chris Pine explains what really happened during Harry Styles’ ‘spitgate’

Chris Pine explains what really happened during Harry Styles’ ‘spitgate’
Meghan Markle staying with Prince Harry till millions are gone?

Meghan Markle staying with Prince Harry till millions are gone?
Madonna reportedly dating her kids’ boxing coach just days after Andrew Darnell split

Madonna reportedly dating her kids’ boxing coach just days after Andrew Darnell split
Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Prince Harry ‘abusing freedom’ as ‘delusional Duke'

Prince Harry ‘abusing freedom’ as ‘delusional Duke'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction
Sarah Ferguson addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move: ‘Judgment?’

Sarah Ferguson addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move: ‘Judgment?’
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post
Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages
Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour